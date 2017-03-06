3 Palestinian Homes Demolished in Yatta Town

Israeli occupation forces, on Monday morning, demolished three homes in the Khashm Al-Daraj area of Yatta town, southern Hebron hills, southern West Bank.

The homes were funded by the European Union, and were demolished by Israeli soldiers who broke into the area with bulldozers, closed it off, and began the process.

According to Â anti-wall, anti-settlements committee in southern Hebron, Rateb al-Jabour, the demolition left more than 20 people homeless.

The area is located in area C of the West Bank, which falls under complete Israeli control -military and civil administration, PNN further reports. The demolitions in the area have been repetitive, as Israel aims to expand the illegal settlements surrounding Yatta, and has faced sharp criticism from the international community.