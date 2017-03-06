34 Palestinians Placed under Administrative Detention in Two Weeks

6:55 PM

Israel has reportedly placed 34 Palestinians, including a woman, under administrative detention (without charge or trial) over the last two weeks of June, the Palestinian Prisonerâ€™s Society (PPS) said on Tuesday.

PPS attorney Mahmoud Halabi said, according to WAFA, that 25 prisoners had their administrative detention order renewed while the remaining nine were placed in administrative detention for the first time.

Sentences varied between two and six months, renewable.

The woman, Sabah Faroun, from Izzarieh, east of Jerusalem, had her administrative detention order renewed for three more months.

A number of Palestinian detainees have went on hunger strike to protest their prolonged administrative detention, condemned by international human rights organizations and considered as illegal under international law. Most of them have succeeded in persuading the Israel prison service against renewing their detention orders.

(PNN archive image)