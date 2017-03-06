Army Abducts 23 Palestinians In The West Bank

1:08 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, a Palestinian man and his child, in Jayyous town, northeast of Qalqilia, in addition to abducting a former political prisoner from Broqin town, southwest of Jenin, two men in Nablus, in the northern part of the West Bank, and four in the central West Bank governorate of Ramallah. The army also abducted fourteen Palestinians and injured eleven in Abu Dis, near Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of soldiers invaded Jayyous town, northeast of Qalqilia in northern West Bank, before many soldiers broke into, and ransacked, the home of Hazzaâ€™ Qaddoumi, and abducted him along with his son, Mustafa, 14 years of age.

The soldiers also invaded and violently searched homes in the town, and interrogated many several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Also in Qalqilia, the soldiers abducted Yousef Mohammad Eid, 27, and Sobhi Mohammad Sobhi, 20.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded homes in Burqin town, southwest of Jenin, and abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Hamada Hisham Sahmoud, 25.

The army fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs, during clashes that took place following the invasion.

In Ramallah governorate, the soldiers invaded and searched many homes, and abducted Khalil Ibrahim Qandeel, 22, Mohammad Yousef Jaber, 22, Ashraf Mohammad Zibin and Mahdi Jamal Abu Sharifa, 25.

In addition, the army invaded, overnight until early morning hours, several Palestinian neighborhoods and suburbs in occupied East Jerusalem, violently searched many homes, abducted fourteen Palestinians, and injured at least eleven others in Abu Dis town, southeast of Jerusalem.