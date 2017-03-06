Army Abducts A Palestinian Near Jenin

1:56 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday evening, Jabaâ€™ town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted a young man.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers invaded the town, searched a few homes, and abducted Rabeh Fashafsha.

The soldiers also invaded Bardala and Ein al-Baida villages, in the West Bankâ€™s Northern Plains, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards, in addition to collecting ID card numbers from many young men.

In related news, the soldiers abducted, overnight and on Monday at dawn, seventeen Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during extensive and violent military searches of homes.

Israeli Colonists Pump Sewage Into Farmlands Near Bethlehem