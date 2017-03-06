Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday evening, a young Palestinian man from Hebron, after stopping him at a military roadblock, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers stopped the young man, identified as Moâ€™tasem Samir Breigheeth, 20, at the roadblock, while he was heading back home, in Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank.

It is worth mentioning that Breigheeth is a student at a Palestinian college in Ramallah, and was heading home to visit with his family. The soldiers cuffed and blindfolded him, and took him to an unknown destination.