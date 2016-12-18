Updated: Army Abducts Seven Children In Beit Fajjar

10:58 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Beit Fajjar town, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, searched many homes

The PPS office in Bethlehem, said the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of the Bethlehem, searched many homes and abducted seven children, after the army invaded and ransacked many homes.

The PPS identified the abducted Palestinians as Ahmad Mohammad Taqatqa, 15, Eyad Nader Taqatqa, 15, Ahmad Nidal Taqatqa, 15, Rami Salah Taqatqa, 15, Mohammad Ayman Taqatqa, 16, Ibrahim Jibreel Taqatqa, 15m and Yazan Nabil Deeriyya, 17.

The soldiers also surrounded the town, and installed roadblocks before stopped and searching many cars, and interrogated several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.