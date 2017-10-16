Army Abducts Five Palestinians, Injures One, In Bethlehem

9:19 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the Deheishe refugee camp, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, abducted five young men and injured one.

The soldiers invaded several alleys in the refugee camp, and fired many live rounds and gas bombs at local youths, who hurled stones at the military jeeps.

Medical sources said a young man was shot with a live round in his leg, before he was moved to Beit Jala governmental hospital.

Several other Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation, and received treatment by local Red Crescent medics.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded and searched several homes, and abducted Ismail Khalil Oleyyan, 25, Ahmad Omar al-Atrash, 16, Bassel Osama al-Ayasa, 24, Raâ€™fat Abu â€˜Aker, 49, and Omran al-Atrash, 21.

It is worth mentioning that Omran was abducted after the soldiers invaded his home looking for his son, Akram, but took the father instead to pressure his son into turning himself in to the military.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and shot two young Palestinian men, after the army fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs, at local youngsters, who hurled stones at their jeeps.