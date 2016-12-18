This Week in Palestine Week 05 2017

Army Abducts Four Palestinians, Summons Six For Interrogation

1:01 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Friday at dawn, four Palestinians in Jenin, Tulkarem and Jerusalem, and summoned six Palestinians, from Bethlehem, for interrogation.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, said the soldiers abducted Yousef Sameh abu ar-Radeef, 22, while heading to Jerusalem, to help his ailing mother, hospitalized in the al-Makassed hospital.

The PPP said the Palestinian was entering Jerusalem legally, after obtaining an entry permit from the Israeli authorities, yet was abducted by the soldiers at a roadblock near the city.

In addition, the soldiers stationed at a military roadblock, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, abducted one Palestinian, identified as Abdullah Mustafa Badawi, 47, from Shweika area, north of the city.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded and searched several homes in Abu Tayeh neighborhood, in Silwan town, in occupied Jerusalem, and abducted two young men, identified as Odai Abu Tayeh and Mohammad Abu al-Hamam.

In related news, several army vehicles invaded Teqoua town, east of Bethlehem, searched homes, and summoned six young men for interrogation in Etzion military base, south of Bethlehem.

The Bethlehem office of the PPS said the six have been identified as Mohammad Ezzat al-â€˜Amour, 21, Mohammad Habes al-â€˜Amour, 20, Akram Mohammad al-â€˜Amour, 25, Luay Mohammad al-â€˜Amour, 21, Hamza Ibrahim Sabah, 22, and Mohammad Nayef Sabah, 20.