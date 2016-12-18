Palestine Today 01 25 2017

Army Abducts Nine Palestinians In The West Bank

8:16 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, at least nine Palestinians, in different parts of the occupied West Bank. The army is claiming that the soldiers also located a weapon’s manufacturing workshop in Hebron.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the soldiers initiated an extensive campaign in the southern West Bank district of Hebron, and located a workshop containing eight lathe machines that were reportedly used for manufacturing weapons.

He added that the invasion was part of what he called “the ongoing battles against guns and weapons’ manufacturing workshops.”

The soldiers conducted extensive searches of homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, and abducted nine Palestinians from their homes.

The abductions were largely carried out in the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, in addition to Bidya town, and Askar refugee camp, in Nablus district, Deheishe refugee camp in Bethlehem, in addition to Yatta and Ethna, in Hebron.

Initial reports indicate that an Israeli soldier was seriously injured in Jenin refugee camp, after Palestinian protesters hurled firebombs and pipe bombs at the invading military vehicles

Seven of the abducted Palestinians have been identified as:

1. Maher Salah, a former political prisoner from Nablus.

2. Nael al-Bishtawi, a former political prisoner from Nablus.

3. Hotheifa Abu Ni’ma, a student of Najah University, from Askar refugee camp in Nablus.

4. Mohammad As’ad Abu Khalifa, a former political prisoner from Jenin refugee camp.

5. Ahmad As’ad Abu Khalifa, a former political prisoner from Jenin refugee camp.

6. Eyad Manasra, from Deheishe refugee camp, in Bethlehem.

7. Yousef Ezzat, from Deheishe refugee camp, in Bethlehem.