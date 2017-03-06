Army Abducts Seven Palestinian Children In Bethlehem

9:17 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening and Monday at dawn, seven Palestinian children, including two children, 10 years of age, and summoned one Palestinian for interrogation, in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, Teqoua’ town, east of Bethlehem, searched many homes and abducted Mahmoun Ibrahim Al-‘Amour, 15, Mohye Khalil Al-‘Amour, 17, Marwan Kamel al-‘Amour, 17, and Moayyad Abdullah Al-‘Amour, 17.

It added that the soldiers also invaded Doha town, west of Bethlehem, searched homes, and summoned Nader Issa Khatib, 28, for interrogation in Etzion military base and security center.

On Sunday evening, dozens of soldiers invaded Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, violently searched several homes, and abducted three children, identified as Mohammad Rami ‘Oweiss, 10, Abdul-Hamid Abu Srour, 10, and Amro Ahmad Abu Srour.

The three children standing near the eastern entrance of the refugee camp when the army invaded it.