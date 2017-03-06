Army Abducts Seven Palestinians In Hebron

9:54 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, several areas in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, illegally confiscated cash and a car, and abducted seven Palestinians, in addition to summoning a former political prisoner for interrogation.

Media sources in Hebron said the soldiers stormed and violently searched many homes in Doura, Ethna and Surif towns, and abducted Khaled Ali Tbeish, 30, Ahmad Ishaq Abu Hashhash, 32, Mahmoud Abdul-Halim Talahma, 25, Nawwaf Ahmad al-Jeyyawi, 47, and Waâ€™dolhaq Arafat al-Hadmi, 25. The soldiers also illegally confiscated al-Hadmiâ€™s car, and seven thousand Shekels.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, especially the townâ€™s center, al-Misrara, Khallet al-Ein and Beit Zaâ€™na, before searching many homes and abducted Riyadh Khdeir Sabarna, 40, and a former political prisoner, who was released this past Sunday, identified as Hammad Hamad Abu Mariyya, 25.

The soldiers also summoned a former political prisoner, identified as Mahmoud Yasser Breigheeth, 25, for interrogation in Etzion military base. Sabarna spent three years imprisoned by Israel and was released just 10 days ago.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted two Palestinian men, both former political prisoners, from their homes, in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, and installed roadblocks in many areas in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin.