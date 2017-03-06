Army Abducts Three Palestinians, Injures One, In Hebron

10:04 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, abducted three Palestinians, including a teenager, and inured one.

Media sources in Beit Ummar said the soldiers invaded the town from various directions, and fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades at many homes, causing a fire next to the home of a Palestinian, identified as Omar Ahmad Awad.

The soldiers also abducted three Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Khalil Sabarna, 32, Yousef Shehda ‘Aadi, 30, and Mousa Khaled Awad, 17.

Medical sources in Hebron said the soldiers shot a child, identified as Malek ‘Ayesh Abu Hashem, 15, with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his arm, before he was moved to the Hebron governmental hospital.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted Hasan Ankoush, the father Adel Ankoush, who was killed by Israeli army fire, on June 16th 2017, along with two other Palestinians, after stabbing and opening fire on Israeli soldiers, killing one and mildly wounding another, in Sultan Suleiman Street, near Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate), in occupied Jerusalem.