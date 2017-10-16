Army Abducts Three Palestinians Near Bethlehem, One Near Jenin

12:04 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, three Palestinians in Teqouaâ€™ town, east of Bethlehem, and al-Walaja town, west of the city, in addition to another Palestinian from Arraba town, south west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded and searched homes in Teqouaâ€™ town, including the home of Teqouaâ€™s Mayor, Hatem Sabah, and abducted Mohammad Naâ€™el Hameeda, 20, and Yousef Jamal Sabah, 18.

The soldiers also posted warnings on electric poles, threatening to constantly invade the town, and violently search homes should local youngsters continue to throw stones at the military and the colonists.

Furthermore, many army jeeps invaded the al-Walaja town, also searched homes, and abducted Husam Omar Abu Khalifa, 17.

In Jenin, in northern West Bank, the soldiers invaded homes in Arraba town, and abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Tareq Hussein Qaâ€™dan.

In addition, the soldiers detained two young men, identified as Hamad Mustafa Tahaina and Saleh Salah Zyoud, at a military roadblock near the al-Yamoun town, after the army stopped and searched many cars, and interrogated several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Also at dawn, dozens of soldiers invaded several areas in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, searched many homes and abducted nine Palestinians, including three children.