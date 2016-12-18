Army Abducts Two Young Men In Nablus and Tulkarem

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, Balata refugee camp, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and Tulkarem city, and abducted two Palestinians, including one who was injured after the soldiers assaulted him.

Several military jeeps invaded Balata refugee camp, before the soldiers stormed and violently search homes, and abducted a young man, identified as Mohammad Khaled Khdeish, 19.

Owners of some of the invaded homes have been identified as Mo’taz Abdul-‘Al, Jaber Oweiss, Nasser Oweiss and Monir Oweiss.

The soldiers also invaded Tulkarem city, in the northern part of the West Bank, and abducted Sanad Riyad Abu Shanab, 18, after invading his home and searching it.

The family said that the soldiers assaulted their son in front of them, causing various cuts and bruises, and took him to an unknown destination.

On Thursday at dawn, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians , including a teen, in Beit Fajjar town, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, and a young man in Hebron.