Army Fires Shells At A Qassam Site In Northern Gaza

11:27 AM

Israeli soldiers fired, Monday, two shells into a site run by the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The two shells landed in an open area, close to the “Palestine Camp,” causing minor damage without leading to any casualties.

The Israeli army issued a statement alleging that the attack was carried out in response to a shell that was fired from northern Gaza, and detonated in an open area in the “Eshkol Regional Council.”