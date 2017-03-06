Army Injures A Palestinian Worker In Bethlehem

11:03 AM

Israeli soldiers shot and injured, on Monday morning, a Palestinian worker, east of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, while trying to enter occupied East Jerusalem for work.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers shot Anas Hijazi al-Harsh, 25, from the at-Reehiyya village, south of Doura, in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron.

The wounded Palestinians was with several other workers in Wad Abu al-Hummus area, near al-Khass and an-No’man villages, east of Bethlehem.

Palestinian Red Crescent medics rushed to the scene, provided the young man with the needed first aid, and transferred him to Beit Jala governmental hospital for further treatment of a gunshot wound in his right leg.

In related news, the soldiers invaded several homes in Palestinian communities in the West Bank governorates of Bethlehem and Tulkarem, abducted three Palestinians, and summoned three others for interrogation.