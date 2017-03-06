Army Injures Many Palestinians Near Hebron

1:51 AM

Several Israeli army jeeps invaded, on Tuesday evening, Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and injured many Palestinians during ensuing clashes.

Media activist, Mohammad Awad, said the soldiers invaded the ath-Thaher area, near Karmie Tzur illegal colony, which was built on Palestinian lands south of Beit Ummar, and broke into several homes before occupying their rooftops.

He added that the invasion led to clashes between the soldiers and many local youngsters, who hurled stones at the military vehicles.

The soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets, wounding three young Palestinian men, and gas bombs, causing dozens to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.