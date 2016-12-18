Army Injures One Palestinian, Abducts Another, Near Nablus

2:02 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, the Balata refugee camp, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, abducted one Palestinian, shot and moderately injured another, after surrounding several homes.

The Nablus office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded many homes belonging to members of the Abu Hamada family, and violently searched them, before abducting a young man, identified as Jaber Abu Hamada.

The soldiers also fired dozens of live rounds in the area, moderately wounded a young man in the abdomen, before Palestinian medics rushed to the scene, and moved him to a local hospital.

Besides invading homes belonging to Abu Hamada family, the soldiers also stormed and ransacked two homes belonging to Mohammad Dajani and Bassam Abu Jaber.