Palestine Today 01 18 2017

Army Injures One Palestinian, Abducts Two Others, In Nablus

11:02 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Nablus city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, abducted one Palestinian in addition to shooting two others, as many army vehicles and settlers’ busses invaded the city.

Media sources in Nablus said approximately fifteen buses, carrying dozens of colonists, and many army vehicles invaded the Joseph Tomb area, east of Nablus, leading to clashes with many young men, who hurled stones and empty bottles on them.

The soldiers fired live rounds wounded Mohammad Riyad Hashshash, 19, in his left arm, before Palestinian medics rushed him to Rafidia hospital in Nablus.

The army also abducted Ismael Amjad Takrouri, 20, from the area of clashes, and Moath Tal’at Saleh, 24, from his home in Amman Street, in Nablus.