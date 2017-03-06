Army Starts Installation Of New Military Tower In Hebron

10:59 AM

Several Israeli military jeeps and bulldozers invaded, Sunday, Palestinian lands in Kharsa area, south of Doura, in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, and started bulldozing them to install a military tower.

No’man Amro, the head of Doura Town Council, said the soldiers are bulldozing lands close to a local school for girls, in an area that is also overpopulated, adding that this tower would place the residents’ lives at risk.

Abdul-Hadi Hantash, an expert maps and Israel’s colonies files, said the targeted area links between all villages, east of Doura, in addition to the ath-Thaheriyya town and all western roads.

Also in Hebron, the soldiers invaded the towns of Surif and ath-Thaheriyya, and abducted two Palestinians.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city Jenin, before storming and searching homes, abducted two Palestinians, and injured two others.