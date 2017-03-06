Army Starts Installation Of New Military Tower In Hebron

July 30, 2017 IMEMC News
Several Israeli military jeeps and bulldozers invaded, Sunday, Palestinian lands in Kharsa area, south of Doura, in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, and started bulldozing them to install a military tower.

No’man Amro, the head of Doura Town Council, said the soldiers are bulldozing lands close to a local school for girls, in an area that is also overpopulated, adding that this tower would place the residents’ lives at risk.

Abdul-Hadi Hantash, an expert maps and Israel’s colonies files, said the targeted area links between all villages, east of Doura, in addition to the ath-Thaheriyya town and all western roads.

Also in Hebron, the soldiers invaded the towns of Surif and ath-Thaheriyya, and abducted two Palestinians.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city Jenin, before storming and searching homes, abducted two Palestinians, and injured two others.

