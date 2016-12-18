Ashrawi Calls on Norway to Recognize Palestinian Statehood

10:51 PM

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, on Tuesday, has called on Norway to recognize Palestine in the immediate future.

Ashrawi, in a meeting at her office with Norwegian Representative to the Palestinian Authority, Hilde Haraldstad, expressed her appreciation to the Norwegian government for its continued economic cooperation program, consistent backing of Palestine at the United Nations and its firm commitment to supporting the two-state solution and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, according to a statement.

Ashrawi urged Norway to recognize the state of Palestine in the immediate future, according to WAFA correspondence.

The PLO official provided an assessment “of the critical conditions on the ground and Israel’s destructive policies of collective punishment and violence and its persistent violations of international law and conventions,” the statement read.

The discussion also focused on the latest political and regional developments, the International Peace Conference in Paris, the need for a vigorous European role and effective engagement to hold Israel accountable and to contribute effectively to a just peace, and the prospects for reconciliation and elections in Palestine, as well as bilateral relations and future cooperation between Palestine and Norway.

