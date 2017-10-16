Ashrawi: U.S. Event Raises Funds for 18-bed Pediatric Unit in Ramallah

7:02 AM

An event recently held in Atlanta, Georgia raised funds for an 18-bed pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) in Ramallah, a statement by the office of Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said on Wednesday.

Ashrawi gave the keynote address at the Palestine Childrenâ€™s Relief Fund (PCRF) Atlanta steering committee’s Fifth Annual Lending Little Hearts A Hand Gala in which she focused on the latest political developments at home, the imperative of humanitarian work and her experience in politics.

The event successfully raised funds to build an 18-bed pediatric ICU in Ramallah, said the statement, according to WAFA.

Ashrawi was also the feature speaker in a Park University “Year of Diversity” event in Kansas City, Missouri in which she addressed the major structural, procedural, and substantive flaws of the “peace process,” as well as the requirements for achieving a just peace.

In the context of Israel’s persistent violations of international law and Palestinian human rights, she stressed that respect for the global rule of law, including accountability and protection, remains the very basis of any agreement reached between the Palestinians and Israelis.

While in Kansas, Ashrawi made several media appearances in which she spoke about recent political and regional developments, as well as the internal situation and the importance of genuine reconciliation in Palestine.

She Â also participated in Advisory Board meetings for the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East held in Washington D.C.

Human Interest 10/06/17Â Detained Teens in Gaza Highly Vulnerable to Abuse