Barghouti on Jerusalem Protests: Israel Incites, Palestinians Unite

9:26 PM

The deadly Israeli crackdown on Palestinians protesting restrictions at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque is part of an effort to divide the holy site and undermine the Palestinian struggle for freedom, says Dr. Mustafa Barghouti.

Mustafa Barghouti was born in Jerusalem, 1954. He is a leader of the Palestinian National Initiative, founded in 2002 and a member of Palestinian Legislative Council, former Minister of Information, unity government, March-June 2007.

More world news at The Real News Network.

Also from TRNN —Â Norman Finkelstein: Six-Day War, 50-Year Occupation â€” What Really Happened in June 1967?