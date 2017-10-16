Bethlehem: 50 Dunams Seized for Settlement Expansion

9:37 AM

The settlement brigade in West Bank recently confiscated 50 dunams of land in the Bethlehem area, for the expansion of the Ma’aleh Rehavam settlement outpost, to the south of the city, Haaretz Hebrew newspapers reported.

The confiscation comes to expand the fields surrounding the output, while an Israeli security source said that the land has been allocated since 2002, for the work of agriculture of the outpost, the newspaper said, according to Al Ray.

Israeli authorities are reportedly planning to evacuate as many as 300 Palestinians from their homes and agricultural lands in the Jordan Valley.