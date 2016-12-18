Bilâ€™inâ€™s Weekly Protest Commemorates Jawaher Abu Rahma

Many Palestinian, Israeli and international peace activists conducted, Friday, the weekly nonviolent procession against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in Bilâ€™in village, west of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, also commemorating Jawaher Abu Rahma, who was killed by the army on January 1, 2011.

The Popular Committee in Bilâ€™in said Israeli soldiers, stationed being the Annexation Wall, and on military towers, filmed the protesters, and demanded them to leave under the allegation that the area is a â€œclosed military zone.” Â

This weekâ€™s protest commemorates the sixth anniversary of the death of Jawaher Abu Rahma , who died due to severe effects of teargas inhalation, after the soldiers assaulted a nonviolent procession in Bilâ€™in, in addition to marking the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of Fateh movement.

The protesters marched carrying pictures of Jawaher, in addition to carrying flags of Venezuela, Malaysia and New Zealand, for pushing through the resolution at the UN Security Council condemning Israeli settlement.

They also chanted slogans calling for national unity, the release of all political prisoners and the liberation of Palestine. Â Â

Spokesperson of the Popular Committee in Bilâ€™in, Dr. Rateb Abu Rahma, said the nonviolent activists will continue in the village as long as the illegal Israeli occupation continues, and as long as the illegal Wall and colonies still stand on illegally-occupied Palestinian lands.

It is worth mentioning that Jawaher is the sister of Bassem Abu Rahma , who was killed by the Israeli army, also during a nonviolent procession in Bilâ€™in, in April of 2009. Â Â