video catalog number:Â 64700

rank:Â Sergeant First Class

unit:Â Armored Corps

place:Â Gaza Strip

period:Â Operation Protective Edge 2014

“The testifier describes the rules of engagement as explained by the Regiment Commander and Company Commander during Operation Protective Edge. The approach was that anyone found in the vicinity of IDF forces was suspect, and therefore it was permissible to shoot to kill him/her.”

Search IMEMC: “Breaking The Silence”