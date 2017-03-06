Donald Trump Inspires Graffiti on Bethlehem Wall

6:39 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise for a wall along the Mexican border went viral last year, and, on Friday, the promise left its mark on Israel’s apartheid wall in Bethlehem. Drawings of Trump hugging an Israeli army watch-tower with hearts surrounding him and an image of Trump saying, “I’m going to build you a brother” appeared on the wall, providing comic relief for people passing it.

Trump has, on several occasions, praised the apartheid wall as a model for the US. The last time was back in January, in a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, where Trump said following:

“You know, you look at Israel – Israel has a wall and everyone said do not build a wall, walls do not work – 99.9 percent of people trying to come across that wall cannot get across and more”.

Trump further added, using Netanyahu’s nickname, that “Bibi Netanyahu told me the wall works.”

According to Haaretz news, the artist behind the drawings of Trump goes by the alias “LushSux” and comes from Melbourne, Australia. Lushsux has yet not commented on the drawings, PNN further reports..

On Thursday, the Washington Post published a transcript of a conversation in which Trump pressured Mexico not to publicly oppose his plan to have it pay for a border wall which he says is needed to stop illegal immigration to the United States.

(Edited for the IMEMC by chris @ imemc.org)

