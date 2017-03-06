Dozens Hold The Weekly Nonviolent Procession In Bilâ€™in

3:12 AM

On Friday, many nonviolent Palestinian, Israel and international peace activists, held the weekly nonviolent procession against the Israeli Annexation Wall and Colonies, in Bilâ€™in village west of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The nonviolent protesters marched carrying Palestinian flags, and chanting against the ongoing Israeli escalation targeting the holy sites in occupied Palestine, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Some protesters managed to climb the Wall, and raised Palestinian flags on top of it.

The Popular Committee against the Wall and Colonies in Bilin called for more protests and activities to protest and counter the Israeli violations, and the restrictions imposed on the Palestinians, preventing them from enter Al-Aqsa.

Also on Friday, the soldiers killed three Palestinians, and wounded 380 others, during protests that took place after the army prevented hundreds of Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa mosque for Friday prayers.