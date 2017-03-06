Empire Files Rewind: Anti-Black Racism Reveals Israelâ€™s White Supremacy

5:14 AM

Published on Mar 31, 2017

While the Israeli state espouses multiculturalism and diversity, it oppresses not just the Palestinian population, but also any black person within its borders.

From warehousing African asylum seekers in giant prison camps, to criminalizing and carrying out eugenics programs against its Ethiopian Jewish citizens, Israelâ€™s treatment of black people reveals that the Zionist project is not just about Jewish supremacy, but also white supremacy.

In this on-the-ground investigation, Abby Martin talks to Osman Ali, a refugee from Darfur, at Holot prison camp about the treatment of refugees by the government, and Tehune Maharat, an Ethiopian Jewish activist whose cousin was killed in an apparent hate crime by Israeli police, about the rampant and institutional racism in the country.

La Nueva Televisora del Sur (TELESUR) is a multi-state funded, panâ€“Latin American terrestrial and satellite television network sponsored by the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Bolivia. Founded in 2005, it is headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela.

Empire Files Rewind 06/06/17: Inside the Hotbeds of Israeli Settler Terror