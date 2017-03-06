Empire Files Rewind: Inside Palestine’s Refugee Camps

Published by Telesur on October 6, 2016.

In her first on-the-ground report from Palestine, Abby Martin gives a first-hand look into two of the most attacked refugee camps in the West Bank, the Balata and Aida camps.

With millions of displaced Palestinians around the world, hundreds of thousands are refugees in their own country. Many have lived packed into these refugee camps after being ethnically cleansed from their villages just miles away.

La Nueva Televisora del Sur (TELESUR) is a multi-state funded, panâ€“Latin American terrestrial and satellite television network sponsored by the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Bolivia. Founded in 2005, it is headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela.

