Empire Files Rewind: Israelis Speak Candidly to Abby Martin About Palestinians

6:22 AM

On the streets of Jerusalem, Abby Martin interviews Jewish Israeli citizens from all walks of life. In several candid interviews, disturbing comments reveal commonly-held views about Palestinians and their future in the region.

Israeli-born human rights activist Ronnie Barkan explains why these attitudes dominate Israeli society.

La Nueva Televisora del Sur (TELESUR) is a multi-state funded, pan–Latin American terrestrial and satellite television network sponsored by the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Bolivia. Founded in 2005, it is headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela.

