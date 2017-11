Gideon Levy: 22 Years After Rabin’s Murder, Israel Even Further From Peace

1:57 AM

On the 22nd anniversary of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s murder by a far-right Israeli, journalist Gideon Levy says Israel has become even more hostile to a just peace — one that Rabin himself was never willing to offer.

Via The Real News Network (TRNN).

