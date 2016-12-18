Including An Elderly Man, Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eight Palestinians

9:39 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, overnight and at dawn Monday, several areas in the occupied West bank, including Jerusalem, before invading and searching many homes, and abducted eight Palestinians, including a 73-year-old man.

The Israeli army said it arrested two Palestinians in Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus, in the northern part of the West Bank, three in the al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah, and three in Tarqoumia and Ethna towns, north of Hebron.

Palestinian sources said some of the abducted Palestinians have been identified as Bassem al-Afghani and Mohammad Bishkar, from the Old Askar refugee camp, in Nablus, in addition to Othman Nakhla, from the al-Jalazoun refugee camp, in Ramallah.

The soldiers also invaded Tarqoumia town, west if the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched homes and abducted Mohammad Khalil Ja’afra.

The soldiers also searched homes in Hebron, and abducted a young man, identified as Nader Abu Mayyala.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Ethna, Doura and Yatta towns, in Hebron, and installed roadblocks on roads leading to Sa’ir and Halhoul towns, in addition to Hebron’s northern entrance, before stopping and searched dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians, while inspecting their ID cards.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Abu Jamal, 73, after invading his home and searching it, in Jabal al-Mokabber town, east of Jerusalem, and Emad ‘Obeisan, from Silwan town.