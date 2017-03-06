Including Two Teenagers, Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Nablus

10:12 AM

The Nablus office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS), in northern West Bank, has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, four young Palestinian men, after invading their homes and violently searching them, in the governorate.

The PPS said several army vehicles invaded Qaryout village, south of Nablus, and abducted three Palestinians, including two teenagers, identified as Ahmad Mustafa Mardawi, 20, Akram Mohsin Johar, 16, and Mohammad Rabah Odah, 16.

It added that the soldier abducted another Palestinian, identified as Marcel Mahmoud Asâ€™ad, 21, from his home in Salem village, east of Nablus.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded several areas in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, illegally confiscated cash and a car, and abducted seven Palestinians, in addition to summoning a former political prisoner for interrogation.

In related news, the soldiers abducted two Palestinian men, both former political prisoners, from their homes, in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, and installed roadblocks in many areas in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin.