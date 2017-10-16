Israel To Build 240 New Colonialist Units In East Jerusalem

6:36 AM

The Jerusalem City Council has decided, Wednesday, to issue construction permits for 240 new units, in illegal colonies in occupied East Jerusalem.

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem City Council Meir Turgeman, said that the city approved the construction of 150 units in Ramat Shlomo, north of East Jerusalem.

The colony is inhabited approximately by 20.000 Israelis, mostly ultra-orthodox, and was built in 1995, on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands.

The City Council also approved additional 90 units in Gilo colony, south of Jerusalem, where approximately 40.000 inhabitants reside on land illegally confiscated from the Palestinians from Beit Jala and Beit Safafa.