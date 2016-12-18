Palestine Today 01 18 2017

Israeli Army Abducts A Palestinian In Hebron

10:46 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier on Thursday morning, a young Palestinian man in Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and invaded Bani Neim town, east of the city, and searched homes.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded the home of Montaser Wajeeh Shehda, 26, in Beit Ummar town, and violently searched it, before abducting him.

The soldiers also invaded Bani Neim town, before storming and violently searching a home belonging to Fakhri Zeidat.

The PPS stated that the soldiers also invaded and searched homes in Taffouh town, west of Hebron, and interrogated several Palestinians.

Furthermore, the soldiers installed a roadblock at the main entrance of the ath-Thaheriyya town, south of Hebron, stopped and searched dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting the ID cards.

Several army vehicles were also deployed around many villages, towns and refugee camps, in the southern part of the West Bank.