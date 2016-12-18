Israeli soldiers opened fire, on Tuesday morning, on Palestinian farmers in their lands, in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, while navy ships fired many live rounds at fishing boats, in southern Gaza.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency said the soldiers, stationed behind the border fence, east of Gaza city, fired several live rounds at Palestinian farmers, in their lands, forcing them away.

Furthermore, Israeli navy ships fired dozens of rounds towards Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza territorial waters, in Rafah and Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, causing damage and forcing the fishers back to shore.