Israeli Colonists Injure Two Palestinians Near Nablus

3:35 AM

A group of Israeli colonists hurled stones, on Monday evening, at many Palestinian cars, wounding two residents after smashing the front shields of their cars, near Nablus, in northern West Bank.

The colonists attacked the Palestinian cars near Huwwara military roadblock, south of Nablus.

The attacks led to the injury of the two Palestinians, and caused damage to several cars.

Furthermore, a group of colonists attacked Palestinian farmers in Kufur Qalil village, near Huwwara; there have been no reports of physical injuries.