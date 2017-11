Israeli Police Detains Two Palestinians In Tel Aviv

5:39 AM

The Israeli police detained, on Wednesday evening, two Palestinians in the Central Station in Tel Aviv, allegedly for locating sharp objects with them.

The two have been identified as Omar Kamel Ja’bari, 28, and Bassem Jamal Ja’bari, 25. Both are from al-Yamoun town, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

They were both cuffed and blindfolded, before being moved to an interrogation facility in the city.