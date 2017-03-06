Israeli Soldiers Abduct 25 Palestinians In The West Bank

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, at least twenty-five Palestinians, including children, during massive military invasions and violent searches of homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

In Nablus governorate, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, the soldiers invaded Madama town, south of the city, and abducted Mohammad Wajeeh Qitt, 28.

The soldiers also invaded homes in Sabastia town, northwest of Nablus, and abducted Qoteiba Abdul-Karim Azem, 26.

In Ramallah, in central West Bank, the soldiers invaded Kobar village, northwest of the city, and abducted Abdul-Jalil al-‘Abed and his brother Ibrahim al-‘Abed, after storming into their homes and searching them.

It is worth mentioning that Abdul-Jalil is the father of Omar al-‘Abed, who was injured and arrested by the soldiers, on July 21 2017, after he infiltrated into a home in Halamish Israeli colony, built on Palestinian lands near Ramallah, and killed Yosef Salomon, 70, his daughter Chaya, 46, and his son Elad, 26.

The soldiers also installed sand hills on the town’s main road, and bulldozed the street, destroying it.

Also in Ramallah, many extremist Israeli colonists infiltrated into Umm Safa village, northwest of the city, burnt two cars and wrote racist graffiti calling for killing the Palestinians, and for revenge for the Halamish attack.

In Qalqilia, in northern West Bank, the soldiers invaded and ransacked more than thirty homes in Azzoun town, east of the city, and abducted eight Palestinians, identified as Ali Husam Sweidan, Baha’ Samir Sheelo, Othman Samir Sheelo, Abdul-Aziz Farid Hussein, Yahia Qaher Abu Haniyya, Abdul-Aziz Qaher Abu Haniyya, Nidal Bakr Radwan and Mustafa Sufian Reyashi.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded and violently searched many homes in Teqoua’ town, east of Bethlehem, and abducted five Palestinians, identified as Thieb Mohammad al-‘Amour, 43, his son Mahmoud, 15. Nizar Khalil al-‘Amour, 16, Mohammad Ziad al-‘Amour, 15, and Amir Waheed al-‘Amour, 15.

The invasion led to clashes between the soldiers and dozens of local youngsters, who hurled stones at the military jeeps, while the army fired several live rounds and rubber-coated steel bullets.

The soldiers also invaded the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Abdul-Aziz Ahmad Arafa and Raed As’ad Salhi, after shooting and injuring them.

The Israeli army said one of its soldiers was injured during the invasion, after exchanging fire with Palestinian fighters, and that it is investigating the incident.

In Hebron governorate, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers invaded many homes and ransacked them, in Hebron city and the nearby towns of Yatta, Sa’ir and Shiokh towns, and abducted six Palestinians.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as the Lieutenant Nasser Maswadi, the head of Palestinian Police in Hebron’s Old City, in addition to Badran Jaber, 70, Amjad Salhab, Yousef Hamdan Halayqa, 29, Ibrahim Mousa Makhamra, 36, and Islam Ahmad Shalalda, 21.

It is worth mentioning that Badran is a senior political figure of the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The soldiers also installed many roadblocks, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In the Gaza Strip, the soldiers fired missiles into various areas in the besieged coastal region, causing excessive damage to homes and buildings, and wounding seven Palestinians.