Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian In Jerusalem

10:35 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, a young Palestinian man from the al-‘Eesawiyya town, in occupied East Jerusalem, reportedly for transporting the three Palestinians who were killed after stabbing and killing an Israeli soldier, on Friday June 16th.

The army said the Palestinian is suspected of transporting the three Palestinians, Bara’ Ibrahim Saleh, 18, Adel Hasan Ankoush, 18, and Osama Ahmad Ata, 19, from Deir Abu Mashal village, west of Ramallah, in central West Bank, to Jerusalem.

Israeli daily Haaretz said two of them were killed after attacking Police officers with knives and guns, and that a third Palestinian was shot and killed after stabbing an Israeli border policewoman, identified as Hadas Malka, 23, causing critical wounds that led to her death. Another Israeli officer was wounded in the attack.

Following the abduction of the Palestinian driver, the army said it is still unclear if he knew of their intention to carry out an attack, and failed to stop or report them, or he was just a driver.