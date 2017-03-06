Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian Near Hebron

11:49 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, a former political prisoner from his home, in Doura town, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Several military jeeps invaded Kharsa area, in Doura, broke into and violently searched many homes, and abducted Anas Ibrahim Shadeed, 30.

Shadeed, who is a former political prisoner, was cuffed and blindfolded before the soldiers took him to Etzion military base and security center, north of Hebron.

On Wednesday at night, the soldiers invaded Abu Dis town, east of occupied East Jerusalem, and clashed with local youths, wounding three with rubber-coated steel bullets, and causing twenty-six others to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation. The soldiers also abducted one Palestinian near Jenin.