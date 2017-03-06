This Week in Palestine Week 25 2017

Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian Near Jenin

4:45 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Saturday evening, a former Palestinian political prisoner from Sanour town, near Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Najeh Hassan Habayba, while returning after visiting occupied Jerusalem.

The PPS added that Habayba was previously abducted by Israel, and was held captive for seven and a half years.

In related news, the soldiers installed a sudden roadblock at Jaba’ town junction, southwest of Jenin, stopped and searched dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.