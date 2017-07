Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian, Summon Two, In Bethlehem

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday at dawn, the al-‘Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, and abducted one Palestinian. The soldiers also invaded the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and summoned two residents for interrogation.

The soldiers invaded and ransacked a home in al-‘Azza refugee camp, abducted Ahmad Fuad al-‘Adaween, 26, and assaulted his father, causing cuts and bruises.

The soldiers withdrew from the camp, and took ‘Adaween to Etzion military base, south of Bethlehem.

In related news, the soldiers invaded the al-Khader town, searched homes and summoned Mahmoud Abed Masa’eed, and former political prisoner, Rezeq Salah, 52, for interrogation in Etzion.