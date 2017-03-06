Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian, Summon Two, In Bethlehem

11:36 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday at dawn, the al-â€˜Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, and abducted one Palestinian. The soldiers also invaded the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and summoned two residents for interrogation.

The soldiers invaded and ransacked a home in al-â€˜Azza refugee camp, abducted Ahmad Fuad al-â€˜Adaween, 26, and assaulted his father, causing cuts and bruises.

The soldiers withdrew from the camp, and took â€˜Adaween to Etzion military base, south of Bethlehem.

In related news, the soldiers invaded the al-Khader town, searched homes and summoned Mahmoud Abed Masaâ€™eed, and former political prisoner, Rezeq Salah, 52, for interrogation in Etzion.