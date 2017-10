Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Young Man In Anata

6:23 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday evening, Anata town, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted a young man.

Media sources said the soldiers invaded the town, and surrounded a car, before abducting the young man who was driving it, and took him to an unknown destination.

The identity of the abducted Palestinian, and the reason for taking him prisoner, remained unknown at the time of this report.