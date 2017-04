Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday evening, a young Palestinian man from Sur Baher town, south of occupied East Jerusalem, in the West Bank, and took him to an interrogation center in the city.

Media sources said the soldiers abducted the 20-year-old man, after stopping his car at a military roadblock, and searching it.

The Israeli army claims that the soldiers located a “Carl Gustav” rifle, wrapped in a blanket, in the trunk of his car.