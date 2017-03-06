Army Abducts Eight Palestinians In the West Bank

10:27 AM

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, overnight and during morning hours Tuesday, at least eight Palestinians, and injured several others, in the occupied West Bank.

The Hebron office of the PPS, in the southern part of the West Bank, has reported that the soldiers invaded homes, and abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Jalal Jamal Yaghmour.

It added that the soldiers also abducted a teenage boy near the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city, as he was walking near a rest stop which was recently installed for Israeli colonist settlers. The army claimed the teen carried a knife in his bag.

Furthermore, the soldiers installed many roadblocks at the main roads leading to Saâ€™ir and Halhoul towns, in addition to Hebronâ€™s northern entrance, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted an employee of the Waqf and Islamic Endowment department, identified as Mahmoud al-â€˜Anati, while working in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The abduction took place as dozens of soldiers and settlers invaded and toured Al-Aqsa courtyards.

In addition, the soldiers invaded and searched homes in Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, and abducted Mohammad Mansour Thawabta, 18, and Baraâ€™ Nabil Thawabta, 19.

The soldiers also detained an elderly man, identified as Ibrahim Ahmad Talahma, after invading his home, but released him later.

On Monday evening, the soldiers invaded Teqouaâ€™ town, southeast of Bethlehem, and fired many gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets, during clashes with local youths.

Medical sources said a young man was shot with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his back, and suffered a moderate injury, before he was moved to a local hospital.

The soldiers also abducted three Palestinians in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin.