Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eight Palestinians In The West Bank

10:54 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, eight Palestinians, including a young woman and her brother, from their homes in several parts of the occupied West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Media sources have reported that dozens of soldiers invaded Hizma town, northeast of Jerusalem, searched homes and abducted Mirvat Khattab Khatib, and her brother Suleiman, and took them to an interrogation center in Jerusalem.

The soldiers also invaded and searched homes in â€˜Aida refugee camp, north of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, and abducted one man, identified as Khader Jâ€™eiwy, 55.

In addition, many army jeeps invaded Qabatia town, before the soldiers searched homes, and abducted five young men, identified as Mustafa Yousef Zakarna, Mahmoud Ali Zakarna, Ahmad Sati Abu ar-Rob, Mustafa Omar Abu ar-Rob and Jawad Ahmad Kamil.

The soldiers also installed many roadblocks on roads south of Jenin, before stopping and searching cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In Hebron governorate, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, many army jeeps invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron city, before the soldiers invaded and ransacked homes in Khallet al-â€˜Ein and â€˜Aseeda areas, in the center of the town.

Owners of some of the invaded homes have been identified as Ahmad Rashid Sabarna, Yousef Ekhdeir Awad, Issa Safi Sleibi, and Issa Hammad Sleibi.

The soldiers also invaded a bakery in Beit Ummar, and detained the workers while inspecting their ID cards.