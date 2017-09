Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians From Jenin

9:33 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday evening, four Palestinians from Ya’bad town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and one from Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, while he was working in Bisan.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers abducted Ma’ab Hazem Abu Shamla, in addition to a child, identified as Amer Abdul-Rahman Ba’jawi, along with Majd Jamal Atatra and his brother Sayyed, during clashes that took place after dozens of soldiers invaded the town.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Ahmad Mirshid Abu al-Kheir, 29, from Silat al- Harithiya, while working in Bisan city.