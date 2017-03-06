Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians From Jenin

9:33 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday evening, four Palestinians from Yaâ€™bad town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and one from Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, while he was working in Bisan.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers abducted Maâ€™ab Hazem Abu Shamla, in addition to a child, identified as Amer Abdul-Rahman Baâ€™jawi, along with Majd Jamal Atatra and his brother Sayyed, during clashes that took place after dozens of soldiers invaded the town.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Ahmad Mirshid Abu al-Kheir, 29, from Silat al- Harithiya, while working in Bisan city.