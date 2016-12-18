Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Hebron

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, four Palestinians in the Hebron district, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, after invading many homes and searching them.

The PPS said many army vehicles invaded the ath-Thaheriyya town, south of Hebron, searched homes and abducted three Palestinians, identified as Ehab Anwar al-Hawareen, 20, Mohammad Zamel Eshneiwer, 21, and Odai Kamel, 21.

The soldiers also invaded Tarqoumia town, west of Hebron, and installed a roadblock before abducting a Palestinian, identified as Ala Mazen Abu Dabbous, 24, while he was heading to work.

In addition, the soldiers invaded many neighborhoods, including Jabal ar-Rahma and Abu Sneina, in Hebron city, the al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, and Sa’ir town, east of Hebron, before storming and searching at least thirty homes.

The soldiers interrogated many Palestinians in their homes, allegedly looking for Palestinians who “hurled stones at army vehicles.”

Also at dawn, dozens of soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, searched many homes and abducted five children .